Police share safety tips for disposing of holiday trash
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department is sharing safety tips for those looking to disposing of boxes after the holidays.
The SPD asks residents to not stack boxes by the roadside.
“You are inviting a break-in,” the police department states.
Instead, police recommend the following options:
- Break boxes down to recycle
- Place the boxes in bags
- Take the boxes directly to a recycling center
