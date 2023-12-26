Police share safety tips for disposing of holiday trash

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department is sharing safety tips for those looking to disposing of boxes after the holidays.

The SPD asks residents to not stack boxes by the roadside.

“You are inviting a break-in,” the police department states.

Instead, police recommend the following options:

Break boxes down to recycle

Place the boxes in bags

Take the boxes directly to a recycling center

