Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police share safety tips for disposing of holiday trash

(WIS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department is sharing safety tips for those looking to disposing of boxes after the holidays.

The SPD asks residents to not stack boxes by the roadside.

“You are inviting a break-in,” the police department states.

Instead, police recommend the following options:

  • Break boxes down to recycle
  • Place the boxes in bags
  • Take the boxes directly to a recycling center

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family displaced following Christmas morning house fire
Federal court decides in favor of retired engineer told by state to not talk about math in public
Sheriff’s office investigating antisemitic incident in Brunswick County
Thousands of free meals handed out on Christmas Eve.
Local church provides thousands of free meals for Christmas Eve
William Edward Croom
Wilmington police looking for missing man

Latest News

Trees can be taken to the NHC Landfill on 421 North.
Free Christmas tree recycling in southeastern NC
There are many local holiday movie sets you can visit during your Christmas break.
Step into a Hallmark movie: 7 real-life Christmas movie sets you can visit in NC
In 2020, Tucker gathered around 200 cards. This year, he has collected over 2,500.
8-year-old collects thousands of holiday cards for veterans
In January, permits will be sold at the full price of $225.
Freeman Park annual permits to go on sale in December