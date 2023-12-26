Senior Connect
Panthers QB Young nominated for Air Player of Week 16 after career-best game

Bryce Young surpassed the 300-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career this past Sunday.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following his career-best day, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of Week 16.

Young had easily his best game this past Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, completing 23 of 36 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time in his brief NFL career that the Panthers’ rookie quarterback has broken the 300-yard mark.

In addition to setting a career-high in yards, the Packers game was also just the second time Young has thrown for multiple touchdowns. He found wide receiver D.J. Chark twice, both times within the game’s final eight minutes.

Joining Young in this week’s award nominations are the Cleveland Browns’ Joe Flacco and the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, both of whom are former Super Bowl champions. Fans can vote for Young here.

Voting ends Wednesday at 3 p.m. The last Panther to win the award was Sam Darnold in Week 17 of 2022.

The rookie has had his struggles adjusting to the NFL, but has shown plenty of promise over the past two weeks. He led Carolina to a gritty win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 thanks to a 90-yard game-winning drive in which he was perfect passing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

