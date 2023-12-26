Husband and wife killed in Christmas morning crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A married couple died in a crash on Christmas morning in Fayetteville.

Police said the crash occurred Monday just before 11 a.m. in the area of Hope Mills Road and Glensford Drive.

Jada Fields and Patricia Fields, who were husband and wife, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Jada and Patricia were traveling in a Toyota Corolla that collided with a Chrysler 300.

Investigators believe the Corolla was traveling west and had a green light on Raeford Road. The Chrysler 300 was traveling north on Hope Mills Road and ran a red light, crashing into the Corolla.

