Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Husband and wife killed in Christmas morning crash in Fayetteville

(MGN)
By Ryan Bisesi
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A married couple died in a crash on Christmas morning in Fayetteville.

Police said the crash occurred Monday just before 11 a.m. in the area of Hope Mills Road and Glensford Drive.

Jada Fields and Patricia Fields, who were husband and wife, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Jada and Patricia were traveling in a Toyota Corolla that collided with a Chrysler 300.

Investigators believe the Corolla was traveling west and had a green light on Raeford Road. The Chrysler 300 was traveling north on Hope Mills Road and ran a red light, crashing into the Corolla.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Family displaced following Christmas morning house fire
Federal court decides in favor of retired engineer told by state to not talk about math in public
Sheriff’s office investigating antisemitic incident in Brunswick County
Thousands of free meals handed out on Christmas Eve.
Local church provides thousands of free meals for Christmas Eve
William Edward Croom
Wilmington police looking for missing man

Latest News

Police say a motorcycle collided with an off-road dirt bike.
Three people injured in Wilmington motorcycle crash
A WECT crew at the scene witnessed about a dozen sheriff’s office vehicles and evidence...
Sheriff’s office investigating scene in Wrightsboro
A WECT crew at the scene, the parking lot at 1930 Castle Hayne Road, witnessed about a dozen...
Sheriff’s office investigating scene in Wrightsboro
Three people injured in Wilmington motorcycle crash