Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 report from the North Carolina Housing Coalition shows 34% of households, approximately 32,083 people, are considered cost burdened.

That means they spend more than one third of their income on their home. More than half, 19,409, are renters and 22%, 12,674, are homeowners.

Nena Woods lives in Wilmington and has searched for two years to find an affordable place to live. She works full time but still struggled.

“I have an awesome job. I work full time. Work, work myself silly and I still can’t afford rent,” said Woods.

Last April, Woods lived in a hotel and was very close to living in her car. She never gave up.

“My motivation would be just that I know that there’s an answer that there was a place to live. And there was a place for me that I could afford. And I kept going nonstop. I did not want to give up hope,” said Woods.

In May, she finally found an apartment she could afford.

“I think I’m more excited than I’ve been in years, just for the fact that I’ve had to live in a hotel and with friends and family. And now this is my own and I can celebrate Christmas here now,” said Woods.

There has been an effort to increase affordable and workforce housing in New Hanover County for close to a decade. In 2016, the city and New Hanover County formed a committee to research the issue and find solutions.

There are a few projects underway like the Starway Village community on Carolina Beach Road, which will provide close to 200 low-income, multi-family units.

Another two workforce housing units under construction right now are Estrella Landing on Wilshire Boulevard, which will offer 84 families rental units and will be complete by the spring or summer, and Haven Place on Castle Hayne Road, which will be new, single-family homes for 35 families with the first house to be built this year and construction continuing through 2027. They are using the Habitat for Humanity family partnership model.

There’s also the Covenant housing development for seniors in Castle Hayne. NC Senator Michael Lee visited the site last month to announce $2 million for the project from the workforce loan housing program. He says the need for affordable housing isn’t going away any time soon.

“I think workforce housing and affordable housing are going to be a top priority for the foreseeable future. Because we are a fast growing area, we are going to continue to have a lack of capacity. And that, unfortunately, is driving up prices,” said Lee.

More data from the North Carolina Housing Coalition shows the average monthly rent in New Hanover County is $1,259. A person would need to make $24.21 an hour or $50,360 a year to be able to comfortably afford it.

It also shows that the average salaries are falling significantly short. For example, healthcare workers average $28,480 a year and police officers average $47,310 a year.

Senator Lee says a combination of factors come into play when looking at workforce and affordable housing.

“It’s not just how much folks make a lot of times, it’s what is the availability, how many units are available, what the capacity is in the supply versus the demand,” said Lee.

For now, Woods continues to be grateful to be spending the holidays in her home and has this message for anyone who is still searching for an affordable place to live.

“I would just like to say don’t give up. Just never give up. There’s always hope and there’s always options out there you just have to keep going,” said Woods.

Click here for information on the workforce housing locations in New Hanover County. For the Estrella Landing complex currently under construction, call (910) 791-3354 to get on an “interested” list at no cost.

NC Housing search is another website offering information on workforce housing locations and other housing needs.

