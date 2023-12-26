Forever Family: Meet Tamela

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this week’s Forever Family segment, we want to bring back the story of a girl who is as sweet as any 11-year-old can be and wise way beyond her years.

Tamela loves to read and has the maturity to know that a home can mean all kinds of combinations— two parents, mom and dad or moms or dads, single parents, pets, no pets, siblings— as long as it consists of people who care and love her unconditionally.

Child advocate Jennifer Steel says she’s bubbly, sparkly, kind, curious and brave.

When asked what she likes to do, Tamela replied “read, more like ancient Greek stuff and Roman too.”

She likes math and ELA (English language arts) classes too.

She loves the beach and wants to see Paris and the Eiffel Tower one day.

To learn more about adopting or helping children in foster care, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care by visiting foreverfamily.org

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.