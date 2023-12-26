Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: dreary and mild to dry and chilly

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Dec. 25, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a somewhat unsettled Tuesday as a frontal system moves across the Cape Fear Region. Expect widespread clouds, spotty showers, variable breezes, and continued mild temperatures in the 60s to around 70.

Wednesday will begin on a wet note for some, but drier breezes should grow and ultimately help to end rain coverage as the day progresses. Temperatures ought to remain on the balmy side with readings bouncing through the 60s to, possibly, the lower 70s for highs.

Expect chillier weather to develop for the final days of 2023 and the first of 2024. Daytime temperatures will operate in the 40s, 50s, to, at most, 60s, and nighttime readings will regularly ping the frosty 30s if not 20s. Also, enjoy dry skies to ring in the new year.

See details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. The app is free and it travels well!

