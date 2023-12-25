Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing man

William Edward Croom
William Edward Croom(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 81-year-old William Edward Croom.

According to the WPD, Croom was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 24. He may be driving a black Ford F-150 with faded paint and NC license plate “HMD-2523.″

Police describe Croom as being 5′9″ tall, weighing 190 pounds and having grey hair with blue eyes and glasses.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

