‘It’s easy being green’: Tips from the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher for a sustainable lifestyle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher launched a new campaign this holiday season called “It’s Easy Being Green.”

Aquarium leaders hope the sea creatures at the aquarium will inspire visitors to practice sustainability during the holiday season and beyond.

“When they see our sea turtle, Sheldon, our green sea turtle, and our 230,000 gallon habitat, or the two small loggerhead sea turtles, they are a reminder of how difficult it is to be a sea turtle and to survive into adulthood. As few as 1 in 10,000 survive into adulthood,” NCAFF communication manager Deyanira Romo Rossell said.

Turtles have trouble surviving due to natural predators and single-use plastic in the ocean, something we have the power to change.

The aquarium’s new sustainability program is out to change the way we think about going green. Aquarium leaders are hopeful this will lead to less pollution in our oceans.

Rossell said if you change a few daily habits, you can make a big difference for sea creatures in our area.

“It’s so easy to be inspired by the otters and the alligators and the fish. We want you to take that inspiration and turn it into action,” she said.

As part of the campaign, aquarium officials recommend you shop locally, compost your food, and use a reusable cup and shopping bag.

They also said to choose a sustainable and local company when you buy seafood. If you’re feeling creative, repurpose paper bags from the grocery store to use as gift wrapping.

“Everybody that you run into [at the aquarium] will share messages of inspiration with you, tell the stories of these animals just to remind you that there is something you can do. Your individual actions can make a difference to save species,” Rossell said.

It’s not just underwater animals that can be impacted. Birds, like the aquarium’s bald eagle, Maverick, can be at risk when you litter.

“You think its okay to throw banana peels, orange peels, or trash out the window, well those attract rodents and rodents are appetizing to eagles and other avian predators and they can go down to eat those things and they end up getting hit by a car,” Rossell warned.

She said the best thing about being sustainable is you can start right now. All it takes is one person to make a difference and inspire others to do the same. She recommends starting a “green team” with friends or co-workers.

“You have a bunch of people on your team, I bet, who want to figure out ways to be more sustainable as a business, as a company, as a team. So, get started there and it will just have a ripple effect from there,” she said.

For more information on the program, you can visit the NCAFF website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.