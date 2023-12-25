First Alert Forecast: rain system sneaking in...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mild Christmas Day across the Cape Fear Region. Like Christmas Eve, temperatures ought to swell to highs in the 60s to around 70 - despite an increasing and thickening veil of clouds. These clouds could deliver a few spotty showers before sunset, but most of the daylight hours will have stacked up dry.

Your First Alert Forecast offers periods of rain and isolated rumbles from Christmas evening through Wednesday morning. It will not rain this whole time, of course, but this period remains likely to have a generally unsettled character. Watch for reduced visibility and roadway ponding. Also in this stretch: expect temperatures to hover mostly in the mild 60s.

Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We are thankful for your viewership and trust.

See a colder turn in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

