Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: rain system sneaking in...

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 24, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mild Christmas Day across the Cape Fear Region. Like Christmas Eve, temperatures ought to swell to highs in the 60s to around 70 - despite an increasing and thickening veil of clouds. These clouds could deliver a few spotty showers before sunset, but most of the daylight hours will have stacked up dry.

Your First Alert Forecast offers periods of rain and isolated rumbles from Christmas evening through Wednesday morning. It will not rain this whole time, of course, but this period remains likely to have a generally unsettled character. Watch for reduced visibility and roadway ponding. Also in this stretch: expect temperatures to hover mostly in the mild 60s.

Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We are thankful for your viewership and trust.

See a colder turn in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. The app is free and it travels well!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investing anti-Semitic materials in Calabash.
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Anti-Semitic incident in Brunswick County
FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
Deputies investigating deadly home-built helicopter crash in Robeson County
Thousands of free meals handed out on Christmas Eve.
Church provides thousands of free meals for Christmas Eve
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
Men are more likely to die by suicide than women.
Suicide rates in New Hanover County nearly double national average; county gives millions to mental health programs

Latest News

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
First Alert Forecast: a mild Christmas Day
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 24, 2023
First Alert Forecast: temps swinging up as Santa swings through
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 24, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 24, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Dec. 24, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Dec. 24, 2023