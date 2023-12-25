Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a mild Christmas Day

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Ella Tansey
Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you a very Merry Christmas! We are thankful for your trust.

For Christmas Day, anticipate increasing clouds throughout the day, while slim rain chances persist. Rain chances will increase to 60% Monday night, 80% Tuesday, and 80% Tuesday night. Most areas in the Cape Fear Region will total around an inch of rain from this system, with isolated pockets of over two inches are possible.

Mild days will roll on with highs in the upper 60s with lows in the 50s and 40s for much of the week.

See a colder turn in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. The app is free and it travels well!

