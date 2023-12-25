Family displaced after Christmas morning house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A mother and four children are displaced after a house fire in Riegelwood early Monday morning.

Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin says crews responded to a fire on Woodyard Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday. Camlin says smoke was coming from the house and firefighters used 400 gallons of water to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes.

“Apparently, the grease where the parent was cooking chicken, caught fire and ignited the wall, vent hood, and cabinet up above,” Camlin said.

Camlin says the mother tried to put out the fire herself but was unsuccessful and then got the children, ages 5, 6, 7, and 11, out of the house. No injuries have been reported.

“The fire extended into the attic but did not damage the rafters. Damage was to the kitchen, dinning room, and smoke damage throughout the house,” Camlin said.

All of the children’s Christmas presents were damaged by smoke and heat, according to Camlin. He says the Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

Camlin says no further investigation is needed. Crews from Acme-Delco-Riegelwood, Bolton, and Northwest responded to the scene.

