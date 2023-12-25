Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard has called off the search for a man who went overboard on a cruise ship.

The Vision of the Seas cruise ship was 127 miles east of Charleston Sunday when the 41-year-old man went overboard.

#FinalUpdate: The @USCG has suspended the search efforts for the missing cruise ship passenger 127 mi east of #Charleston.



Coast Guard crews searched more than 1,625 square miles and 8 hours.



Anyone with new information is asked to call @USCG Sector Charleston: 843-740-7050 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 25, 2023

Coast Guard officials suspended the search just after 7 p.m. Sunday saying they had searched more than 1,625 square miles in eight hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

