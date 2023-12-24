Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: temps swinging up as Santa swings through

Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. night Dec. 23, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We are thankful for your trust.

For Christmas Eve Sunday: expect more sunshine and mild temperatures with highs mainly in the upper 60s.

Sunday night will have fair skies, limited rain and fog, and low temperatures around 50. Great for Santa!

Clouds will increase Christmas Day, but rain odds will stay slim with highs of 60s to locally near 70.

Shower chances will spike to 60% Monday night, 80% Tuesday, and 60% Tuesday night. Most places in the Cape Fear Region will net around an inch of soaking rain from this; isolated tallies over two inches are possible.

See a colder turn in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. The app is free and it travels well!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
Deputies investigating deadly home-built helicopter crash in Robeson County
Nippy's Soul Food is allowing people to prepay for meals that will be given out to people in...
Nippy’s Soul Food allowing customers to pay it forward
Delivery drivers are more at risk this time of year.
Reward of up to $150,000 offered for info on people who assaulted, robbed USPS mail carrier
USS Christmas filming in downtown Wilmington
Step into a Hallmark movie: 7 real-life Christmas movie sets you can visit in NC
Men are more likely to die by suicide than women.
Suicide rates in New Hanover County nearly double national average; county gives millions to mental health programs

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. night Dec. 23, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: mild for Christmas, cold to ring in 2024
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. night Dec. 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. night Dec. 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Dec. 22, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: freezing temperatures to take a break
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Dec. 22, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Dec. 22, 2023