First Alert Forecast: temps swinging up as Santa swings through

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We are thankful for your trust.

For Christmas Eve Sunday: expect more sunshine and mild temperatures with highs mainly in the upper 60s.

Sunday night will have fair skies, limited rain and fog, and low temperatures around 50. Great for Santa!

Clouds will increase Christmas Day, but rain odds will stay slim with highs of 60s to locally near 70.

Shower chances will spike to 60% Monday night, 80% Tuesday, and 60% Tuesday night. Most places in the Cape Fear Region will net around an inch of soaking rain from this; isolated tallies over two inches are possible.

See a colder turn in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. The app is free and it travels well!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.