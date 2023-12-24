Church provides thousands of free meals for Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Christmas Eve volunteers came together at Pine Valley Methodist Church and worked to hand out over 3,000 meals to the community.

All meals given out were free. People looking for something to eat just had to show up and request how many plates they needed.

Steve Williams the kitchen manager at Pine Valley Methodist Church says it is a gift to give back.

“It’s a blessing to your heart to see the people happy. A warm meal being fed to them and they are just so thankful and grateful for what to do for them,” said Williams.

He says a little over 3,200 meals were given out to local charities, shelters and rehabilitation centers.

“Because Christ gave to all of us and we feel this is the way to spread His grace and His gifts at the Christmas season, and expose them to the fact that no one does God love them. But people in the community love them,” said volunteer Linda Melton.

Melton also says that people had the option to walk-in and grab a meal. Walk-ins did not need to call ahead or make any kind of reservation.

“Particularly our walk-ins that come in it is such a blessing to my heart. I probably get a bigger blessing than they do that because they need love and we’re giving that up so it means a lot to me,” said Melton.

People with the church say, this will continue every year.

“We look forward to them coming in. There’s a lot of thanks. Last year I had a few tears and they seem to just appreciate being loved,” said Melton.

Plates came with ham, mashed potatoes and other sides. Each meal also came with a Christmas card signed from a member of the church.

