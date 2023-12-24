Senior Connect
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Anti-Semitic incident in Brunswick County

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office anti-Semitic materials were distributed to residents in Spring Mill Plantation.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Calabash.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office early Sunday morning, many residents in the Spring Mill Plantation area discovered anti-Semitic materials had been distributed on their property.

The Sheriff’s Office says they take these incidents very seriously and it will not be tolerated in Brunswick County.

Brunswick County detectives are investigating the incident to trying and identify the responsible individual. Anyone with information should call 911.

