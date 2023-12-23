First Alert Forecast: mild for Christmas, cold to ring in 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with zero or low rain chances and growing temperatures, with daily highs in the 60s to locally around 70 through Christmas Day. Monday night into Tuesday remains the most likely window for rain and a few rumbles as a cold front will chug through the Cape Fear Region then. At least for now, energy and instability for severe thunderstorms appears scant with this system; of course, your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated. Behind the front, expect a return to freezing nights and chilly days in the 40s to, at most, 50s for the final days of 2023 and the start of 2024.

