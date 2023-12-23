Senior Connect
Breast cancer patient receives hundreds of Christmas cards after son’s Facebook post goes viral

By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For Rosa Estes, it has already been a Christmas to remember.

Estes, a stage 4 breast cancer patient, has received nearly 300 Christmas cards from all over the country — all thanks to a Facebook post from her son.

“It’s just crazy, I know I never expected it and I know she never expected it,” Estes’ son Leonard Mason said. “You don’t think about how many people are really going to respond to that.”

Leonard made the post after his mother moved in with him last month. When they were cleaning out her house before the big move, Mason made a discovery.

“I found a tub, a storage container with about 200 pounds of cards,” Mason said.

The cards, unfortunately, could not come with Estes into her new home with Mason.

“Christmas has always been so special. It broke my heart to try to get rid of cards that I’d had that long,” Estes said.

That’s when Mason got the idea to brighten up his mom’s holiday. He put a call out on Facebook, asking people to send extra Christmas cards to his mom. Now, the post has more than 700 comments.

“We were both just floored,” Mason said. “Every time she sees the comments she’s like ‘I can’t believe that!’”

Then, hundreds of cards followed. Most are from Wilmington, Leland and Hampstead, but some came from all over the world.

“We have one from England and one from Germany, and we’ve never even been to those places,” Mason said.

Besides a renewed faith in humanity from the cards, Estes also has a renewed faith in her cancer journey ahead.

“I will beat this, this time around. I will beat it,” Estes said. “I’m just appreciative of every single one that somebody took the time and took the money to buy those cards for me. I mean, you can’t replace that.”

The mother-son duo have decided to pay it forward next year. Mason has saved all the envelopes and is putting them away with their Christmas decorations. Next year, he’ll pull them out to send a Christmas card and an update on his mother’s health to the address on the envelopes.

For now, they are still accepting more Christmas cards.

You can send cards to:

Rosa Estes

PO Box 12511

Wilmington, NC 28405

