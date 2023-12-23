8- year- old collects thousands of holiday cards for veterans

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - During the pandemic Tucker Rose decided to collect Christmas cards from the community for veterans, he now delivers thousands every Christmas Day.

In 2020 Tucker started to collect Christmas cards he managed to get over 200. Every year since the pandemic Tucker’s efforts have grown. Today 2023 Tucker has collected over 2,500 cards to hand out to veterans on Christmas.

“During COVID we thought that the veterans wouldn’t be happy because they couldn’t have their families come visit. So we started this,” said Tucker.

Daniel Rose Tucker’s dad says the habit of giving back has been instilled since day one.

“Lot of times, whenever you’re down, if you’ll find a way to serve others, it’ll help lift your own spirits. And that was kind of our objective was, you know, all these veterans are sitting in the VA home, and their families can’t visit. So what can we do? How can we impact that?”

Making and delivering letters is nothing new for Tucker. Daniel says that from a young age Tucker loved sending out and receiving letters.

“Growing up, he’s always enjoyed writing letters, he likes to check the mail. Like a lot of little kids, you know, you see Dad go out there to check the mail you want to go to, and he always enjoyed seeing things come in the mail to him. It was always so exciting. And so we started writing letters to people throughout the world and asked them to write back,” said Daniel.

Through community outreach Tucker is able to collect hand written Christmas cards from local businesses. He also receives letters from schools, and from across the world. Tucker and his dad also work closely with shops that are veteran owned, to help give back to the community.

“Collecting these letters makes me feel happy that the veterans can be happy for Christmas,” said Tucker.

Before Christmas Tucker begins community outreach letting people know he is colleting cards to deliver to veterans. Daniel says it’s always important to give back.

“A lot of times veterans are overlooked. One thing that I’ve always taught Tucker is, whenever we’re in a store, and you see someone wearing a veteran hat, you go over, you shake their hand, and you say thank you for your service,” said Daniel.

With thousands of cards coming through the mail and being picked up from drop boxes, Tucker and his family work to ensure no letter is missed.

“After we collect the cards tonight, we’ll get a count of everything. And then we’ll make a grid on the floor and start to bundle them because we don’t want one veteran to receive 25 or 30 cards all from the same contributor,” said Daniel.

Once the sorting is done, it’s time for what Tucker says is his favorite part of the process. Dressing up as a marine and delivering the cards on Christmas Day.

“It is cool to walk the halls and give each of the veterans a pack of Christmas cards and shake their hand,” said Tucker.

He says hopes to see the amount of letters he can give grow each year. Tucker receives letter from major league baseball teams and even letters from Senator Thom Tillis.

