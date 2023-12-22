Woman helps provide Christmas gifts to nearly 1,000 families in need

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WPBN) - Parents only have a few more days to get ready for Christmas, and panic or exhaustion may be kicking in for some.

But in northern Michigan, Tiffany McQueer, the president of Project Feed the Kids, is stepping in to make sure nearly 1,000 families have gifts for the holiday.

“There’s something about growing up and being poor and needing help, and then being able to give back now and it being full circle,” McQueer explained. “I mean it. Really, I just love it. That’s why I do it.”

From the outside of J & S Hamburg and Project Feed the Kids, there are a few signs at this time of year that the place becomes one of Santa’s workshops.

“We have less than 100 hours to make this happen, so it’s been jam-packed,’ McQueer said. “I left here last night at 2 a.m., got back here at seven ready to do it again all day today.”

There are long days, plus short nights, and an ever-growing list of families needing some help under the tree.

“We are fulfilling probably about a hundred families in the next, you know, less than a hundred hours, so we’re at about 940,” McQueer said. “I think we’re going to hit about 960.”

McQueer and her “helper elves” will make sure 960 families have gifts for their kids.

Every year, the need has grown. This year, it’s been by leaps and bounds.

“There’s just so much. There’s people out of jobs. We have homeless families where people living in campers, single dads, single moms, domestic violence survivors. We are all over the board,” McQueer added.

For the past six weeks, 12-hour days, she’s been finding families in need, coordinating donations and then even making deliveries for some.

That’s a lot to take on at a time of year when most are overwhelmed just taking care of their own families.

“It’s just what it is. Our family knows that this is what it is and together as a team, we make it happen for all these families because we love to do it,” McQueer said. “It’s important to us it. Makes us feel good, makes our heart happy.”

Through Christmas Eve, they’ll help those who need it.

“Last year, we were able to fulfill a family at 10 o’clock on Christmas Eve because they had a house fire, so we took care of everything they needed,” McQueer described.

But come Christmas morning, it’s time for McQueer and her family to be on the receiving end of a gift of sorts. They say often that morning, they’ll hear from those they’ve helped and it’s the best present they could ask for.

“It’s amazing. It is unreal. We get videos. We get pictures. It just makes every hour, every second we put into it 100% worth it. A hundred percent,” McQueer said. “It’s just to make it happen for these guys. It means the world to us, for sure.”

Project Feeds the Kids does accept donations.

Copyright 2023 WPBN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.