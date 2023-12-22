Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing teenager

Kaiden Gray
Kaiden Gray(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Dec. 22, 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 17-year-old Kaiden Gray.

According to the WPD, Gray was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, in Wilmington. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and navy blue/black sweatpants.

Police describe Gray as being 5′10″ tall, weighing 140 pounds and having blonde hair with blue eyes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

