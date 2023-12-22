Senior Connect
Wilmington Guns VS. Hoses hockey game set for Feb. 17

The 2023 Wilmington Guns VS. Hoses hockey game fundraiser
(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and Fire Department will face off in the rink at the annual Guns VS. Hoses hockey game.

The event is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Polar Ice Wilmington.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. You can get them at WPD HQ, WFD HQ or at Polar Ice itself.

Proceeds will benefit the Open Gate Domestic Violence Shelter.

