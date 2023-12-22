Senior Connect
WECT’s Gannon Medwick serving cocktails for a good cause at ‘Storming for Strays’ supply drive

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Gannon Medwick and the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore will be mixing cocktails for a cause from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday night, Dec. 22.

The Storming for Strays supply drive will be held at SeaWitch Tiki Bar, located at 227 N Carolina Beach Ave., in Carolina Beach. According to organizers, all proceeds from the event’s cocktail list will benefit Paws Place Dog Rescue.

Additionally, attendees are encouraged to bring pet supplies to donate. The list of needed supplies can be found here.

The event will also feature a hurricane weather report simulator and live music from Southern Trouble, beginning at 8 p.m.

“We’ve got a heated tent on the dance floor!” SeaWitch says.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

