USPS mail carrier robbed, pistol whipped; tips to keep your deliver driver safe on the job

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed and assaulted on Creekfront Drive in the Love Grove neighborhood of Wilmington on Dec. 11.

The mail carrier, who has not been named, was delivering packages last week when two men pulled up and pistol-whipped him before stealing close to 30 packages, according to a worker at USPS.

The news comes after a UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night, prompting questions on delivery driver and mail carrier safety during the holidays.

December is the busiest month of the year for deliveries, which makes the chance of being robbed much higher.

Delivery drivers and mail carriers don’t have many resources to fend off an attacker. Some are allowed dog repellant, but weapons of any kind are not allowed.

This leaves their delivery car as the last line of defense-- something not every mail carrier has access to, as some still deliver mail on foot.

“If you happen to be there in the neighborhood while they’re delivering a parcel or package, just keep an eye on him. Make sure they’re okay and check in on them. ‘Hey, how you doing? Are you doing all right this season?’ And again, if you see something that doesn’t really jive and it doesn’t really sit well then feel free to call the police. We’re here,” James Hutchins, a detective at WPD’s Special Victims Unit, said.

As carriers work to deliver your gifts by Christmas, the Wilmington Police Department said there are things you can do to help protect them.

How you can help?

Keep your porch light on to help carriers identify your home.

Make sure your street numbers are visible so carriers can clearly see where to deliver your package.

Keep something to conceal packages on your porch like a flower pot or outdoor furniture to avoid porch pirates.

If you’re feeling generous, leave snacks and water out.

In a statement from UPS, “The safety and well-being of our employees is our number one concern. Drivers are taught to be aware of their surroundings and to report anything they consider unsafe to the police and their local management team. We work with local law enforcement across the country to stay abreast of crime in specific areas and take appropriate measures if criminal activity becomes a concern.”

In a statement from Amazon, “Drivers should never make a delivery if they feel unsafe, but if an incident occurs or a driver reports feeling unsafe, we have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the incident and take action to prevent it from happening again. We provide 24/7 support for drivers on the road to help them make deliveries to customers. If something occurs that requires additional safety support, drivers can contact Amazon’s 24/7 Safety Helpline. In the rare case of emergencies, drivers are encouraged to call 911 immediately.”

