UNCW men’s basketball team defeats Marshall to win fourth game in a row

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNC Wilmington men’s basketball team defeated Marshall University on the road 78-69, extending the Seahawk’s win streak to four games.

Trazarien White led the scoring with 27 points, and the Seahawks shot 45% from the field in the win that improved the UNCW men’s basketball team to a 9-2 record.

Other notable performances include Shykeim Phillips, Maleeck Harden-Hayes and KJ Jenkins, who scored 16, 12 and ten points respectively.

The Seahawks will play on the road again at the University of Arkansas on Dec. 30.

