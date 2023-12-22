Senior Connect
Traveling to or from ILM this holiday season? Compare the prices of your options to get there

Depending on the time of day, getting a taxi to or from ILM could cost half the price of a rideshare app
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are several different ways to get to the airport: Uber, Lyft, taxis, or by using a car service. Which one will save you money?

The popularity of rideshare services like Uber and Lyft has caused taxi companies to take a backseat but it can be a cost-effective option.

Depending on the time of day, getting a taxi to or from ILM could cost half the price of a rideshare app.

That’s because of Uber’s surge pricing system. When there’s a lot of demand, the supply of drivers is often short, making prices skyrocket from $12 to $60 for a 5-mile ride, for example.

Taxi drivers say when Uber surcharges, that’s when they see passengers turning to them for cheaper rates. Their rates stay the same no matter the time of day or demand.

It’s still a challenge to compete with the rideshare drivers when there are only a few dozen cabs left in Wilmington, drivers say.

“Right now, we’re still surviving. It’s hard, but we’re still here. We are still surviving, we’re still making a little bit of money when Uber is surcharging,” Mohamed ‘MoMo’ El Henawy, a driver with Pyramids Cab LLC said.

Shane Sipe is an Uber driver and recently became licensed to operate a car service.

Sipe says he understands surge prices are expensive, but he says since Uber takes roughly half of the ride cost, it might not be worth it for rideshare drivers to come out to the airport at all.

“Surging is better for the drivers, but it’s inconvenient for the passengers. But on the adverse side, if it wasn’t surged, then the drivers, it would pretty much take out the drivers,” Sipe said.

Another issue impacting prices is the overall lack of Uber and Lyft drivers around Wilmington, with many of them living out of town and coming in for the weekend rush or the holidays.

It comes down to checking all your options, sometimes one rideshare service can be cheaper than another. If they have surge prices, don’t forget about taxis.

