Suicide rates in New Hanover County nearly double national average; county gives millions to mental health programs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During a recent New Hanover County commissioners meeting, county staff reported an alarmingly high number of suicides last year.

They reported 55 deaths by suicide in 2022, 75% being male deaths. New Hanover County reported approximately 23.4 per 100,000, compared to approximately 14.3 per 100,000.

Statistics presented at New Hanover County public meeting. (WECT)

Debbie Owens is out to start the conversation surrounding mental health with men like her son Jeremy. Jeremy was a captain on Wrightsville Beach’s Ocean Rescue team. He died by suicide in 2020.

“We all have a weakness of some kind that if we have our brothers beside us that gives us strength. Men especially are afraid and vulnerable to that and I think that’s why you’re seeing so many men in that,” Owens said.

Owens works with the Wrightsville Beach Foundation and helped bring the 988 Lifeline to Wrightsville Beach.

Mental Health experts say most men are taught to not show signs of weakness and not to ask for help.

Nearly $1 million in opioid settlement funds as well as part of the county’s $6.8 million budget is set to fund several programs for those struggling with their mental health. To see the full list of programs, you can visit this link.

“The money that’s coming in here. Let’s get rid of the stigma about this. These are our people. This is our community. I don’t care what the situation is. These are our people and we need to make sure they get the help they need,” Owens said.

