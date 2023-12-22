Step into a Hallmark movie: 7 real-life Christmas movie sets you can visit in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Have you ever wanted to walk through the twinkling lights, dazzling tinsel and snowy charm of a real-life Christmas movie?

It turns out, that holiday magic isn’t too far away: North Carolina’s small-town charm has made it an idyllic filming location from the mountains to the coast. Most recently, the enchanting Biltmore Estate became the latest Christmas movie set in NC – but it’s far from the first. From the pillared white Bellamy Mansion, to the natural majesty of Greenfield Park, to the classic cobbled St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church – there are many local holiday movie sets you can visit during your Christmas break.

You can read the rest of this story here.

