Step into a Hallmark movie: 7 real-life Christmas movie sets you can visit in NC

USS Christmas filming in downtown Wilmington
USS Christmas filming in downtown Wilmington(WECT)
By Heather Leah
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Have you ever wanted to walk through the twinkling lights, dazzling tinsel and snowy charm of a real-life Christmas movie?

It turns out, that holiday magic isn’t too far away: North Carolina’s small-town charm has made it an idyllic filming location from the mountains to the coast. Most recently, the enchanting Biltmore Estate became the latest Christmas movie set in NC – but it’s far from the first. From the pillared white Bellamy Mansion, to the natural majesty of Greenfield Park, to the classic cobbled St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church – there are many local holiday movie sets you can visit during your Christmas break.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

