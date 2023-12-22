Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Moose from the Pender County Animal Shelter

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Moose, a nine-month-old Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter.

Up-to-date on his vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and neutered, Moose is ready to find a forever home.

He is crate trained, but has not been house broken, according to his handlers. Additionally, Moose does not do well with cats .

Those interested in adopting Moose can contact the shelter at (910) 259-1484.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit the Pender County Animal Shelter website.

The shelter is offering no cost adoptions through Friday, Dec. 22.

Moose, a nine-month-old Labrador retriever mix, is ready to find a forever home.
