Nippy’s Soul Food allowing customers to pay it forward

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nippy’s Soul Food Restaurant is allowing customers to prepay for meals that will be given out to people in need.

Marsha Corbett is the owner of Nippy’s Soul Food in Wilmington. This holiday season, she added something new to her restaurant to help customers give back.

“You never know when it’s your time, or your turn. So you want to always try to help somebody get back up or help somebody who’s down to get up,” said Corbett.

Two weeks ago Corbett started giving paying customers the chance to leave receipts that are already paid for. The paid meals are made later on when someone in need visits the restaurant.

“We just turn around, take a ticket off of that poster, and they give it to the server and the server gives it to the kitchen staff and we prepare that meal for them,” said Corbett.

She says that in life people can fall on unexpected hard times. She says she feels grateful people feel comfortable enough to come to her in their time of need.

“It makes me feel whole heartedly. Very happy and satisfied to know that I helped someone who was hungry,” said Corbett.

The idea came from loyal customer LaVelle Hill. She says she came across the pay it forward idea on social media.

“Me and Ms. Marsha are always strategizing different ways to serve the community and I saw a post on Facebook that had the you know, buy a meal have a meal, and I said you know what Ms. Marsha you always serving the homeless you should do this here. And she said you know what LaVelle, I’m going to do this here,” said Hill.

Both Hill and Corbett agree that it is important to always give back to those in need.

“I mean, that’s kind of what both of us I think live for, you know, what could we do to make our community better, and just being a part of that. And I mean, just finding small ways to make a big difference,” said Hill.

Corbett says she plans to keep the pay it forward option around even after the holidays.

“This probably gonna be forever, forever because like I said, you never know. When is your turn or my turn,” said Corbett.

