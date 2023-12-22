Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Nippy’s Soul Food allowing customers to pay it forward

Nippy's Soul Food is allowing people to prepay for meals that will be given out to people in...
Nippy's Soul Food is allowing people to prepay for meals that will be given out to people in need.(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nippy’s Soul Food Restaurant is allowing customers to prepay for meals that will be given out to people in need.

Marsha Corbett is the owner of Nippy’s Soul Food in Wilmington. This holiday season, she added something new to her restaurant to help customers give back.

“You never know when it’s your time, or your turn. So you want to always try to help somebody get back up or help somebody who’s down to get up,” said Corbett.

Two weeks ago Corbett started giving paying customers the chance to leave receipts that are already paid for. The paid meals are made later on when someone in need visits the restaurant.

“We just turn around, take a ticket off of that poster, and they give it to the server and the server gives it to the kitchen staff and we prepare that meal for them,” said Corbett.

She says that in life people can fall on unexpected hard times. She says she feels grateful people feel comfortable enough to come to her in their time of need.

“It makes me feel whole heartedly. Very happy and satisfied to know that I helped someone who was hungry,” said Corbett.

The idea came from loyal customer LaVelle Hill. She says she came across the pay it forward idea on social media.

“Me and Ms. Marsha are always strategizing different ways to serve the community and I saw a post on Facebook that had the you know, buy a meal have a meal, and I said you know what Ms. Marsha you always serving the homeless you should do this here. And she said you know what LaVelle, I’m going to do this here,” said Hill.

Both Hill and Corbett agree that it is important to always give back to those in need.

“I mean, that’s kind of what both of us I think live for, you know, what could we do to make our community better, and just being a part of that. And I mean, just finding small ways to make a big difference,” said Hill.

Corbett says she plans to keep the pay it forward option around even after the holidays.

“This probably gonna be forever, forever because like I said, you never know. When is your turn or my turn,” said Corbett.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biologists identify marine animal washed up on Figure Eight Island as a decayed shark.
Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified
(Left to Right) Toron Windham, Christopher Leon Moore and Sean Panno
Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose
Delivery drivers are more at risk this time of year.
Reward of up to $150,000 offered for info on people who assaulted, robbed USPS mail carrier
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs

Latest News

“I never thought this would happen to me”: 911 call released from armed robbery of postal worker
“I never thought this would happen to me”: 911 call released from armed robbery of postal worker
Men are more likely to die by suicide than women.
Suicide rates in New Hanover County nearly double national average; county gives millions to mental health programs
A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed and assaulted on Creekfront Drive in...
USPS mail carrier robbed, pistol whipped while delivering packages
The USPIS is offering reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and...
Reward of up to $150,000 offered for info on people who assaulted, robbed USPS mail carrier