“I never thought this would happen to me”: 911 call released from armed robbery of postal worker

The U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, who has not been named, was delivering packages at about 7:30 p.m. at Creekfront Drive in the Love Grove neighborhood when two males pistol-whipped him and stole close to 30 packages, according to a worker at USPS and police.(KBTX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier told a dispatch worker he believed the two people who robbed him on Dec. 11 were teenagers during a 911 call.

The U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, who has not been named, was delivering packages at about 7:30 p.m. at Creekfront Drive in the Love Grove neighborhood when two males pistol-whipped him and stole close to 30 packages, according to a worker at USPS and police.

“I never thought this would happen to me,” he can be heard saying in the 911 call.

In the call, the mail carrier says a dark green or olive green sedan with its headlights off pulled up and parked next to him. He said the car then drove off before returning to the scene.

The two armed suspects, who the carrier believes were teenagers, wore all-black clothing and ski masks. He says one of the suspects held him at gunpoint before pistol-whipping him and taking the packages.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people involved in the assault.

If you have info, you’re asked to call USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 4209373. The USPIS says all information received “will be kept strictly confidential.”

A UPS driver was also robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night, Dec. 19, at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and Barclay Hills Drive.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

