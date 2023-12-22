Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Humane Society warns against buying pets as Christmas gifts

Bitsy waits for her forever home at New Hanover Humane Society (2023).
Bitsy waits for her forever home at New Hanover Humane Society (2023).(WECT)
By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On winter nights around the holidays, it seems natural to just want to cuddle up with a new furry pet. However, the New Hanover Humane Society says a living animal requires way more thought than any other gift under the tree.

“I just think it’s the excitement, the thought, let’s go to a shelter and rescue a dog. People are not thinking about that big picture,” New Hanover Humane Society employee Nicole Talley said.

Talley has worked at the shelter for almost two years. She says this year, employees are already seeing a lot of owner releases for different reasons.

“Either they get something new or, this year, I think people are having a tough time,” Talley said.

Besides returning pets to the shelter, the employees are noticing another trend: buying pets for Christmas.

“It does more harm than good because I think people are not actually thinking about the whole picture. Think about the cost of food, exercising that dog, if it’s a puppy – potty training it. There’s a lot of responsibility. I mean that’s a 15 to 20-year commitment,” Talley said.

To Talley, even worse than an impulse decision for yourself, is the decision to buy a pet for somebody else. The New Hanover Humane Society doesn’t allow it.

“You should never buy a pet for another person,” Talley said.

According to a survey by SoFi, it’s something many pet owners do. 39% admitted to buying a pet for someone else as a gift for the holidays. Talley said the buyers’ heart is usually in the right place.

“Some people could be lonely, because of the holidays,” Talley said.

However, Talley says there’s a different solution to feeling the need to give back. Rather than impulsively giving an animal a home, there are different avenues to help them.

“Instead of rushing out and making that decision on adopting a pet, come and spend some time at a shelter,” Talley said. “Spend some time with the animals. You can volunteer, you can donate stuff to help the shelters with caring for the animals.”

Talley said an increase in donations at the shelter, is the the best holiday trend of them all.

The New Hanover Humane Society lists all adoptable pets and a donation wish list over on its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biologists identify marine animal washed up on Figure Eight Island as a decayed shark.
Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs
(Left to Right) Toron Windham, Christopher Leon Moore and Sean Panno
Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery involving delivery driver

Latest News

Construction on most major NC highways suspended for the holidays
Construction on most major NC highways suspended for the holidays
WECT interviewed Madelyn Kruse and her dad Ronnie Kruse on Thursday, Dec. 21.
Leland girl goes viral in 'Snoop on the Stoop' tiktok
Depending on the time of day and demand, taking a cab to and from ILM could be twice as cost...
Traveling to or from ILM this holiday season? Compare the prices of your options to get there
Delivery drivers are more at risk this time of year.
USPS mail carrier robbed, pistol whipped; tips to keep your deliver driver safe on the job