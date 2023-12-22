Humane Society warns against buying pets as Christmas gifts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On winter nights around the holidays, it seems natural to just want to cuddle up with a new furry pet. However, the New Hanover Humane Society says a living animal requires way more thought than any other gift under the tree.

“I just think it’s the excitement, the thought, let’s go to a shelter and rescue a dog. People are not thinking about that big picture,” New Hanover Humane Society employee Nicole Talley said.

Talley has worked at the shelter for almost two years. She says this year, employees are already seeing a lot of owner releases for different reasons.

“Either they get something new or, this year, I think people are having a tough time,” Talley said.

Besides returning pets to the shelter, the employees are noticing another trend: buying pets for Christmas.

“It does more harm than good because I think people are not actually thinking about the whole picture. Think about the cost of food, exercising that dog, if it’s a puppy – potty training it. There’s a lot of responsibility. I mean that’s a 15 to 20-year commitment,” Talley said.

To Talley, even worse than an impulse decision for yourself, is the decision to buy a pet for somebody else. The New Hanover Humane Society doesn’t allow it.

“You should never buy a pet for another person,” Talley said.

According to a survey by SoFi, it’s something many pet owners do. 39% admitted to buying a pet for someone else as a gift for the holidays. Talley said the buyers’ heart is usually in the right place.

“Some people could be lonely, because of the holidays,” Talley said.

However, Talley says there’s a different solution to feeling the need to give back. Rather than impulsively giving an animal a home, there are different avenues to help them.

“Instead of rushing out and making that decision on adopting a pet, come and spend some time at a shelter,” Talley said. “Spend some time with the animals. You can volunteer, you can donate stuff to help the shelters with caring for the animals.”

Talley said an increase in donations at the shelter, is the the best holiday trend of them all.

The New Hanover Humane Society lists all adoptable pets and a donation wish list over on its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.