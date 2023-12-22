Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!(Tanganyika Wildlife Park)
By Jeffrey Lutz and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - An animal zoo and safari park in Kansas has introduced its newborn pygmy hippopotamus.

The Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced the 13-pound male calf was born on Dec. 14. His parents, Posie and Pluto, came to the zoo from different zoological facilities in Florida and have become key in safeguarding the critically endangered species.

The park said the birth of the calf is important since there is a strong need for male hippos in the breeding program, which is designed in hopes of preserving the species. Currently, it is reported that there are fewer than 3,000 known pygmy hippos worldwide.

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!(Tanganyika Wildlife Park via Facebook)

Posie and Pluto, the only pygmy hippo parents in Kansas, have lived at Tanganyika since 2014. This latest addition to their family marks their fourth calf. The parents’ other calves include Nessie in 2017, Yeti in 209 and Link in 2021.

Guests can visit the family in their habitat during the park’s operating season from March through November and even have the chance to feed them carrots during the park’s daily Hippo Feed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biologists identify marine animal washed up on Figure Eight Island as a decayed shark.
Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified
(Left to Right) Toron Windham, Christopher Leon Moore and Sean Panno
Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs
Federal court decides in favor of retired engineer told by state to not talk about math in public

Latest News

A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed and assaulted on Creekfront Drive in...
USPS mail carrier robbed, pistol whipped while delivering packages
Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
Flu and COVID infections are rising and could get worse over the holidays, CDC says
The U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, who has not been named, was delivering packages at about...
“I never thought this would happen to me”: 911 call released from armed robbery of postal worker
Porch pirates are impersonating Amazon delivery drivers in Minnesota.
Porch pirate impersonated Amazon delivery driver to snatch package, victims say