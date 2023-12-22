Garner man wins two $100K Powerball prizes, gifts one to his twin brother

GARNER, N.C. (WRAL) - A Garner man bought two tickets for a Powerball drawing this month and uncovered two $100,000 prizes.

Timothy Emerick plans to give one of the prizes to his twin brother.

“I always said if I won I would share it with him,” Emerick said.

Emerick moved to North Carolina a few months ago to be closer to his brother. He said the decision to give him one of the prizes was easy.

“Over the years whenever I’ve needed him, he’s been there,” Emerick said. “I think he’d do the same thing if the situation was reversed.”

