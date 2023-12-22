First Alert Forecast: freezing temperatures to take a break

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After highs in the 50s Friday, 60+ temperatures remain in your First Alert Forecast for the weekend and Christmas day and nights should stay above freezing until late next week or New Years weekend. Rain chances will park in the slim 0 to 10% camp into Christmas before spiking to 50% or greater levels Monday night and Tuesday. For now, this rain system appears neither as strong nor quite as heavy as the one from last Sunday; of course, your First Alert Weather Team will work to keep you updated during this busy time!

