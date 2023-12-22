Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: freezing temperatures to take a break

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After highs in the 50s Friday, 60+ temperatures remain in your First Alert Forecast for the weekend and Christmas day and nights should stay above freezing until late next week or New Years weekend. Rain chances will park in the slim 0 to 10% camp into Christmas before spiking to 50% or greater levels Monday night and Tuesday. For now, this rain system appears neither as strong nor quite as heavy as the one from last Sunday; of course, your First Alert Weather Team will work to keep you updated during this busy time!

See more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. Trust your app to travel well, too!

