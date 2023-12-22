Senior Connect
Elizabethtown church to open food pantry, distribute clothes Dec. 23

A hall at the Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Bladen County
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church’s “From His Table to Yours” food pantry is set to open from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Supplies will be available on a first-come first-served basis. According to the church, its clothing closet will be open from 8 to 10 a.m.

Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church is located at 4047 NC 242 in Elizabethtown.

