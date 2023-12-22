Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Dead Crow Comedy Room to host fundraiser for Wilmington Firefighters Local 129

Comedy for a Cause, a comedy fundraising show, will be held Friday, Dec. 29, at the Dead Crow...
Comedy for a Cause, a comedy fundraising show, will be held Friday, Dec. 29, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Comedy for a Cause, a comedy fundraising show, will be held Friday, Dec. 29, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington.

The show, which is hosted by comedian and former firefighter Damien Speranza, will raise money for the Wilmington Firefighters Local 129.

The event also will feature comedians Brad Allred, John Grimes, Ellie Coleman, Tyler Deese, and Wills Maxwell, Jr.

“Firefighters leave their families and risk their lives everyday, to protect and care for other people and their families,” Speranza said. “I just wanted to do something for them. What’s better then laughing hard, while raising money?”

For more information on the event or to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biologists identify marine animal washed up on Figure Eight Island as a decayed shark.
Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified
(Left to Right) Toron Windham, Christopher Leon Moore and Sean Panno
Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs
Federal court decides in favor of retired engineer told by state to not talk about math in public

Latest News

A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed and assaulted on Creekfront Drive in...
USPS mail carrier robbed, pistol whipped while delivering packages
The U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, who has not been named, was delivering packages at about...
“I never thought this would happen to me”: 911 call released from armed robbery of postal worker
A hall at the Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Bladen County
Elizabethtown church to open food pantry, distribute clothes Dec. 23
Delivery drivers are more at risk this time of year.
Reward of up to $150,000 offered for info on people who assaulted, robbed USPS mail carrier