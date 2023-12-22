Dead Crow Comedy Room to host fundraiser for Wilmington Firefighters Local 129

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Comedy for a Cause, a comedy fundraising show, will be held Friday, Dec. 29, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington.

The show, which is hosted by comedian and former firefighter Damien Speranza, will raise money for the Wilmington Firefighters Local 129.

The event also will feature comedians Brad Allred, John Grimes, Ellie Coleman, Tyler Deese, and Wills Maxwell, Jr.

“Firefighters leave their families and risk their lives everyday, to protect and care for other people and their families,” Speranza said. “I just wanted to do something for them. What’s better then laughing hard, while raising money?”

