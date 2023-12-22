Best and worst times to travel on the roads this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s going to be busy on the roads this weekend. AAA predicts more than 115-million people will be traveling by car over the next two weeks.

The good news here: you’ll see lower prices at the gas pump. While the cost of a gallon of regular gas has ticked up a few cents in recent days in Wilmington, it’s nearly 10 cents cheaper than what we saw heading into Thanksgiving.

Traffic will start to pick up Friday afternoon as people get off of work and head out of town, but Saturday is actually expected to be the busiest day ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Worst times to drive:

Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Best times to drive:

Saturday before 10 a.m.

Tuesday-Saturday any time before noon

With more people on the roads, Trooper Jon Gurganus with North Carolina State Highway Patrol wants you to give yourself plenty of time so you can get to where you need to be safely.

“Take your time, think about not just you, but everyone around you and what it effects to make a mistake out there, to hurt somebody or even take a life. It’s more than just you on the highway and you’ve got to look at it that way to be safe,” Gurganus said. “As patrol, as individuals working, we have a goal to save lives, our goal is not to write tickets and take people to jail, but if that’s what it takes to save lives then that’s what we’ll do and we’ll handle it appropriately.”

The booze it and lose it campaign is happening now. Trooper Gurganus says if you are planning on drinking, make sure you have a designated driver or a way to get home so that you don’t drive while impaired.

