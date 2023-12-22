Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Best and worst times to travel on the roads this holiday season

Busy roads are expected this holiday season.
Busy roads are expected this holiday season.(WWBT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s going to be busy on the roads this weekend. AAA predicts more than 115-million people will be traveling by car over the next two weeks.

The good news here: you’ll see lower prices at the gas pump. While the cost of a gallon of regular gas has ticked up a few cents in recent days in Wilmington, it’s nearly 10 cents cheaper than what we saw heading into Thanksgiving.

Traffic will start to pick up Friday afternoon as people get off of work and head out of town, but Saturday is actually expected to be the busiest day ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Worst times to drive:

  • Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Thursday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Best times to drive:

  • Saturday before 10 a.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday any time before noon

With more people on the roads, Trooper Jon Gurganus with North Carolina State Highway Patrol wants you to give yourself plenty of time so you can get to where you need to be safely.

“Take your time, think about not just you, but everyone around you and what it effects to make a mistake out there, to hurt somebody or even take a life. It’s more than just you on the highway and you’ve got to look at it that way to be safe,” Gurganus said. “As patrol, as individuals working, we have a goal to save lives, our goal is not to write tickets and take people to jail, but if that’s what it takes to save lives then that’s what we’ll do and we’ll handle it appropriately.”

The booze it and lose it campaign is happening now. Trooper Gurganus says if you are planning on drinking, make sure you have a designated driver or a way to get home so that you don’t drive while impaired.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biologists identify marine animal washed up on Figure Eight Island as a decayed shark.
Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified
(Left to Right) Toron Windham, Christopher Leon Moore and Sean Panno
Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs
One Wilmington couple who is having issues getting to and from their doctors’ appointments...
“Of course all they’re saying is ‘I’m sorry about your experience’”: Couple concerned with Humana’s Modivcare transportation service

Latest News

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Bellamy Mansion hosts ‘Night of Lights’ holiday tour
Bellamy Mansion hosts ‘Night of Lights’ holiday tour
Humane Society warns against buying pets as Christmas gifts
Humane Society warns against buying pets as Christmas gifts
USPS mail carrier robbed, pistol whipped; tips to keep your deliver driver safe on the job
USPS mail carrier robbed, pistol whipped; tips to keep your deliver driver safe on the job