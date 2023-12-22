Bellamy Mansion hosts ‘Night of Lights’ holiday tour

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy mansion welcomes guests from all over to enjoy a special holiday tour. Over 500 people came to Thursday’s event and the line wrapped around the corner of the building.

Guest received a warm greeting at the door and was able to walk through each room at their own pace. Tour guides informed attendees about what each room was used for and what it may have looked like when people lived in the Mansion.

The home was filled with Christmas trees, lights, garlands, and stockings. One room was centered around Angels.

As the attendees moved through the holiday tour, they were presented with the chance to take a picture with Santa Claus.

The Bellamy Mansion ‘Night of Lights’ will continue tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 22.

