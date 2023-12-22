Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bellamy Mansion hosts ‘Night of Lights’ holiday tour

Bellamy Mansion hosts ‘Night of Lights’ holiday tour
By Anaiya Cromartie
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy mansion welcomes guests from all over to enjoy a special holiday tour. Over 500 people came to Thursday’s event and the line wrapped around the corner of the building.

Guest received a warm greeting at the door and was able to walk through each room at their own pace. Tour guides informed attendees about what each room was used for and what it may have looked like when people lived in the Mansion.

The home was filled with Christmas trees, lights, garlands, and stockings. One room was centered around Angels.

As the attendees moved through the holiday tour, they were presented with the chance to take a picture with Santa Claus.

The Bellamy Mansion ‘Night of Lights’ will continue tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biologists identify marine animal washed up on Figure Eight Island as a decayed shark.
Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified
(Left to Right) Toron Windham, Christopher Leon Moore and Sean Panno
Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs
One Wilmington couple who is having issues getting to and from their doctors’ appointments...
“Of course all they’re saying is ‘I’m sorry about your experience’”: Couple concerned with Humana’s Modivcare transportation service

Latest News

Madelyn Kruse visits the WECT studio after being in a viral TikTok reacting to Snoop on the Stoop
Leland girl goes viral in ‘Snoop on the Stoop’ TikTok
Fourth annual Gilbert Burnett Community Blood Drive kicks off Thursday
130 people selected to receive NC Teaching Fellows awards
Community members can get food, essentials and more at local events during the holiday season.
Local events with meals, toys and more for people in need during the holiday season