76-year-old dies after 3-vehicle crash involving box truck near Carolina border; 4 others injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died and four others were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a box truck near the Carolina border Thursday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after noon to the area of Highway 701 Bypass and Waccamaw Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the box truck was heading north on Highway 701 when it crashed into two cars, a Nissan Kick and a Mitsubishi Lancer, heading south on the same road. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital along with the two passengers in the Nissan and the Mitsubishi driver.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 76-year-old Christine Hardy, of Tabor City, N.C., died at the scene.

The Loris Fire Department, Tabor City Fire Department and Horry County Police Department were also called in to assist at the scene.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

