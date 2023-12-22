19,000 bottles of tequila go missing in transit from Mexico to NC; California police investigating

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department in California is investigating after 19,000 bottles of tequila went missing in a shipping heist, according to Daytoon Distributors of Wilmington, NC.

Daytoon is known for Blue Shark Vodka and Summer Storm Sophisticated Moonshine, and the first runs of a new tequila were headed from Mexico to North Carolina when they went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

According to Daytoon, a logistics team was giving the company updates on the status of the shipment, but it turned out that cyber criminals were providing fake updates while intercepting the shipment. The logistics team and Daytoon thought the shipment was in North Carolina, but officials have traced the last known location to Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Daytoon says the fake driver sent fictional photos of traffic and a flat tire in a suspected ruse to give the criminals more time to move the tequila somewhere else.

While police in California are investigating, Daytoon says the tequila seems to have disappeared.

“Daytoon is a veteran owned and operated business; we have not yet begun to fight,” said Geoff Losee, outside counsel for Daytoon. “We’re currently exploring alternative distribution channels to get Chactun Tequila into the hands of our customers as soon as possible. There are so many things we are thankful for that these Grinches cannot take: our resilience, creativity, drive and passion for this industry.”

