Wilmington police investigating assault, robbery of US Postal Service carrier

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a USPS worker was assaulted on the job on Monday, Dec. 11.

According to a representative with the police department, the victim was working in the 1300 block of Creekfront Drive, in the Love Grove neighborhood, when they were approached by two people with guns at around 7:30 p.m.

“The mail man was physically assaulted by one of the suspects. Some packages were stolen,” the WPD says.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a green sedan.

“The suspects got back into the sedan and drove over the bridge that leads to 23rd street. Our investigators are working with an inspector with the United States postal inspection service in this as well.” the WPD adds.

This is a separate incident from the robbery of a UPS driver that took place on Dec. 19.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

