Whiteville PD asking Kia owners to protect vehicles

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is asking Kia owners to protect their vehicles after receiving several reports of theft and property damage.

“The Kia make vehicles theft are a result of a social media trend about the vehicles. Make sure to secure your vehicle. Park your vehicle in a camera view, if possible. Park your vehicle in a well lit area and remove any valuable items to prevent theft and damages of your vehicle,” the WPD announcement states.

