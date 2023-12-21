Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Whiteville PD asking Kia owners to protect vehicles

"The Kia make vehicles theft are a result of a social media trend about the vehicles."
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is asking Kia owners to protect their vehicles after receiving several reports of theft and property damage.

“The Kia make vehicles theft are a result of a social media trend about the vehicles. Make sure to secure your vehicle. Park your vehicle in a camera view, if possible. Park your vehicle in a well lit area and remove any valuable items to prevent theft and damages of your vehicle,” the WPD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs
Biologists identify marine animal washed up on Figure Eight Island as a decayed shark.
Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery involving delivery driver
Jamarion Stanley​
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing NHHS student

Latest News

"The Kia make vehicles theft are a result of a social media trend about the vehicles."
Whiteville Kia thefts
Workers discovered the wallet in a walled off closet during a renovation.
Plaza Theatre returns lost wallet 65 years later
The U.S. Coast Guard says two men were rescued off the coast of Charleston after their boat...
Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized fishing vessel off Charleston shore
The Warming Shelter
The Warming Shelter gives 90 people a place to stay amid second night of freezing temperatures