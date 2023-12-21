The Warming Shelter gives 90 people a place to stay amid second night of freezing temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Warming more than just bodies, The Warming Shelter also tries to warm up hearts.

“We just want this to be a place where people can rest and not be in survival mode for a few hours, and not freeze outside,” co-organizer Reverend Meg McBride said.

The Warming Shelter opened Tuesday for its first night of the winter season at Grace United Methodist Church, giving 80 people a place to stay. On Wednesday night, it helped 90 people.

McBride said the goal is to help anyone who needs it.

“We do radical hospitality here, which is everyone’s welcome,” McBride said. “We will put people on the floor with blankets if we have to.”

The shelter opens any two consecutive nights when temperatures will drop below 30 degrees. It’s at these temperatures that Dr. Olga Lembersky says simply feeling cold, can quickly turn into a health scare.

“The body uses up heat faster than it can be made,” Lembersky said. “You can see things like drowsiness, shivering, fatigue and it can become very dangerous and lead to cardiac arrest if it’s a prolonged period that the person is exposed.”

Lembersky said it’s when a person stops shivering, that things can become more dangerous.

“After that, someone can become unconscious and the end stage of that is cardiac arrest when the body can’t keep itself warm anymore,” Lembersky said. “As much as people can, they should stay indoors and if they have to be outdoors for a prolonged period of time, make sure you’re staying warm. Wearing a hat, gloves, frostbite is always a concern.”

At The Warming Shelter, volunteers recognize staying inside isn’t always possible -- especially for people who are homeless. While trying to help them ward off symptoms of the cold, they also hope to provide community. Along with food, mobile showers, and hygiene products, there are also games and a TV and DVD player. McBride says most take advantage of the opportunity to rest, though.

“A lot of people just go to bed. They’re really tired and warm and more comfortable than they’ve been in a long time,” McBride said.

McBride says she and many other volunteers do more advocacy work for people who are homeless outside of The Warming Shelter.

“What are the broken systems that have people living in homelessness, we are asking those questions,” McBride said. “We do believe that the ultimate solution to homelessness is housing and that’s an issue in our area.”

Keeping The Warming Shelter up and running can be a full-time operation in itself, though. Everything in the shelter is donated, and it’s 100% volunteer-run.

“Last year, we were saying it costs 550 dollars a night and takes 30 volunteers per night. But food has gotten more expensive, and even a trip to the laundromat to wash all the blankets each night can be $800.”

Still, McBride said knowing she’s making a difference makes it all worth it.

“Especially this morning as people were leaving, a lot of people came up and said ‘Thank you for doing this, thank you for being here.’ People are very grateful,” McBride said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.