Wallace police file dozens of charges surrounding several larcenies & break-ins

Wallace Police Department filed 33 juvenile petitions on those responsible for several...
Wallace Police Department filed 33 juvenile petitions on those responsible for several larcenies and break-ins in the town.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - After a long investigation, police here in the east have cracked the case surrounding several larcenies and break-ins around the town.

The Wallace Police Department said on December 20, a teen appeared in court to address 33 juvenile petitions.

That child was taken into secured custody and will be placed on electronic monitoring once released, according to police.

Police said back on December 13, “after a long and often frustrating investigation,” detectives filed 33 juvenile petitions on those responsible for several larcenies and break-ins in Wallace.

Investigators credit evidence from residents’ security cameras with helping solve the case.

“Juvenile laws and procedures are very different than those in place for adults, making the investigation and arrest procedures very challenging,” said Wallace police. “WPD detectives did an outstanding job in the pursuit of justice for the victims.”

