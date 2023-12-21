Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests and charged two people with death by distribution following a fatal overdose.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began in November when units “responded to an apparent fatal overdose involving heroin/fentanyl.”

Following a lengthy investigation, Sean Panno, Christopher Leon Moore and Toron Windham have been arrested.

Panno has been charged with:

Death by Distribution

PWIMSD Heroin

Sell/Deliver Heroin

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Panno is now being held under a $450,000 secure bond.

Moore has been charged with:

Death by Distribution

PWIMSD Schedule I (four counts)

MSDP Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school (two counts)

Several other narcotics-related offenses

Moore is being held under a $500,000 secure bond.

Windham has been charged with:

Trafficking Heroin (two counts)

PWIMSD Schedule I Controlled Substance (six counts)

MSDP Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school (six counts)

Maintain a Dwelling Controlled Substance

Manufacture Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (six counts)

Windham received a $520,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.