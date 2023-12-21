Senior Connect
Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose

(Left to Right) Toron Windham, Christopher Leon Moore and Sean Panno
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests and charged two people with death by distribution following a fatal overdose.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began in November when units “responded to an apparent fatal overdose involving heroin/fentanyl.”

Following a lengthy investigation, Sean Panno, Christopher Leon Moore and Toron Windham have been arrested.

Panno has been charged with:

  • Death by Distribution
  • PWIMSD Heroin
  • Sell/Deliver Heroin
  • Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Panno is now being held under a $450,000 secure bond.

Moore has been charged with:

  • Death by Distribution
  • PWIMSD Schedule I (four counts)
  • MSDP Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school (two counts)
  • Several other narcotics-related offenses

Moore is being held under a $500,000 secure bond.

Windham has been charged with:

  • Trafficking Heroin (two counts)
  • PWIMSD Schedule I Controlled Substance (six counts)
  • MSDP Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school (six counts)
  • Maintain a Dwelling Controlled Substance
  • Manufacture Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (six counts)

Windham received a $520,000 secure bond.

