Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests and charged two people with death by distribution following a fatal overdose.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began in November when units “responded to an apparent fatal overdose involving heroin/fentanyl.”
Following a lengthy investigation, Sean Panno, Christopher Leon Moore and Toron Windham have been arrested.
Panno has been charged with:
- Death by Distribution
- PWIMSD Heroin
- Sell/Deliver Heroin
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Panno is now being held under a $450,000 secure bond.
Moore has been charged with:
- Death by Distribution
- PWIMSD Schedule I (four counts)
- MSDP Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school (two counts)
- Several other narcotics-related offenses
Moore is being held under a $500,000 secure bond.
Windham has been charged with:
- Trafficking Heroin (two counts)
- PWIMSD Schedule I Controlled Substance (six counts)
- MSDP Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school (six counts)
- Maintain a Dwelling Controlled Substance
- Manufacture Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (six counts)
Windham received a $520,000 secure bond.
