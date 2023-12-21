Suspect surrenders to police after deadly N.C. food mart shooting

Senior Connect
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man at a Laurinburg business is now in police custody.

The Laurinburg Police Department announced on Thursday that 42-year-old Roy Campbell surrendered himself to police on Wednesday night.

Campbell is charged with murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Aiken Purvis.

Police responded on Tuesday night to Harry O’s Food Mart located at 17060 Old Lumberton Road for a shots fired call.

Officers found Purvis with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Campbell is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.

