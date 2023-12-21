Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified

FIGURE EIGHT ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A woman captured video of a dead marine animal that washed up on shore onto Figure Eight Island Tuesday morning.

Some people commented on social media saying was a sturgeon. Sturgeons are one of the most endangered groups of fish on the planet, according to the NOAA.

Biologists with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries say it is a dead, decayed shark. They were able to identify it as a shark because of its jaw and teeth, although they said it was too decayed to be able to identify what kind of shark.

Andrew ‘Andy’ Herndon, a sturgeon expert with the NOAA, says there are several reasons why a dead marine animal could wash up on shore for several reasons, including severe weather.

“Some animals may have died of natural causes, some may have been struck by a vessel,” Herndon said.

He says the public’s help is useful when they can report sightings of any marine animals.

“We can actually run genetics on a tissue sample and find out where they’re from. So, it’s been really helpful for us to know what parts of the population go up and down the East Coast,” he said.

Herndon says so far in 2023, there have been 70 reports of sturgeons along the East Coast. In North Carolina, there have been 17 reports of sturgeons this year. In 2022, there were 14. In 2021, there were five. Herndon says the increase in reports could be a result of increased awareness of a sturgeon hotline program that launched in 2018.

As for what happens to the carcass after it’s identified, that might surprise you.

“Sometimes they’ll remove the carcass if it’s small enough and put it in a freezer, store it for later for research purposes. If it’s really gross and nasty and nobody wants to touch it, a lot of times they’ll just bury it on the beach, so it doesn’t get reported on later by another beachgoer,” Herndon said.

If you find a stranded or injured marine mammal washed up on shore, you can reach out to NOAA Fisheries. If you find a stranded, injured, or dead sturgeon, please report it to NOAA Fisheries at (978) 281-9328 or in the Southeast at (844) STURG-911 or (844) 788-7491 or send an email to noaa.sturg911@noaa.gov.

