Leland man arrested on child porn-related charges

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department arrested Trevor Garrett Bell from Leland on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Bell was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; both are child pornography-related charges

He received a $200,000 secured bond and is being held at the county jail.

