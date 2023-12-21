Senior Connect
Leland man arrested on child porn-related charges

Trevor Bell
Trevor Bell(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department arrested Trevor Garrett Bell from Leland on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Bell was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; both are child pornography-related charges

He received a $200,000 secured bond and is being held at the county jail.

