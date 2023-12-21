Senior Connect
Leland girl goes viral in ‘Snoop on the Stoop’ TikTok

WECT interviewed Madelyn Kruse and her dad Ronnie Kruse on Thursday, Dec. 21.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A girl from Leland went viral on TikTok for her reaction to her “Snoop on the Scoop” toy escaping its box and finding its way to the top of her TV.

“He’s on the TV!” Madelyn Kruse said in the video. “And look at the box, come and look at the box, there’s a hole!”

Her dad Ronnie Kruse says he never expected the video to get over 4 million views.

Madelyn and Ronnie visited the WECT studio on Thursday for an interview. You can see the full interview at the top of this story.

