Judge denies appeal from man found guilty of murdering 14-year-old in 2016

Cedric Burnett making his first court appearance in 2022 after he was charged with...
Cedric Burnett making his first court appearance in 2022 after he was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Aljhean Williams, 14, in 2016.(WECT)
By Jamie Boulet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A judge has denied the appeal of Cedric Alden Burnett, who was found guilty in 2022 for the shooting death of 14-year-old Aljhean Williams in 2016.

Over four years passed between the shooting and Burnett’s arrest in January of 2020.

He was found guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court of first degree murder and sentenced on April 21, 2022, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The appeal was entered on April 1, 2023, and the appeals court opinion was filed on Dec. 19, 2023.

Burnett appealed the judgement he was given on five points:

“Defendant argues the trial court erred by: (1) denying his motion to dismiss the first-degree murder charge; (2) overruling objections to expert testimony; (3) denying his post-conviction MAR; (4) admitting evidence of his prior removal of an electronic monitoring device; and, (5) overruling his objections to the State’s closing argument,” the court of appeals opinion states.

On the first point, the court found that the state presented evidence that Burnett had a motive, the opportunity to do the shooting, and the means to make it happen. The opinion says that testimony indicated the shooting was in retaliation for a shooting two weeks earlier and that someone reported seeing a car park at the corner where Williams was killed and seeing someone in the back seat point out of the window.

The state presented evidence showing the 9mm shell casing at the murder scene matched the weapon found on Burnett when he was arrested, and that his statements to police after the arrest “tended to tie him to Williams’ murder.” Because of this, the court found the trial court didn’t make a mistake by denying Burnett’s motion to dismiss.

On the second, Burnett argued that the trial court made a mistake by allowing testimony from the state’s expert witness “without making necessary findings on reliability.” The witness analyzed the gunshot wounds received by Williams, and Barnett questioned the use of a less “definitive” method of microanalysis.

The court found that the witness made a rational decision based on the state crime lab’s protocols, and that the superior court findings resolved contradictions between expert witnesses in the case anyway. Because of this, the court found that the trial court didn’t make a mistake.

As for the third point, Burnett argued that the state suppressed material evidence that the state’s expert witness had made a mistake in another case before the trial. The court says that the state didn’t have any awareness of the mistake nor is the state required to independently investigate any possible deficiencies that Burnett claims might be in the state’s evidence.

Burnett says that the superior court made a mistake by denying him a new trial based on new evidence: a complaint by a superior court judge resulting in an investigation and a prior mistake made by a witness. The court found that these both question the expert witness’ past and not the state’s evidence at the trial. The appeals court found that no mistake was by the trial court.

In the fourth point, Burnett argues that the court shouldn’t have allowed evidence of him removing his electronic monitoring device before the shooting. The court found that he disabled the device an hour after a separate murder happened two weeks earlier in the same area, and that police were monitoring the area for retaliation. Given the context, the appeals court found that the trial court didn’t make a mistake.

And on the final point, Burnett says the state’s closing argument was “grossly improper”; shifting the burden of proof into him and improperly claiming that the murder was in retaliation for another murder despite agreeing not to argue that it was a gang killing. The appeals court says the state’s statement was referring to Burnett’s inability to refute the physical evidence, and that the state’s remarks about the potential retaliation were supported by evidence and testimony at trial.

The appeals court says the state didn’t shift the burden of proof onto Burnett.

“Defendant received a fair trial, free from prejudicial errors he preserved and argued. We find no error in the jury’s verdict or in the judgment entered thereon. It is so ordered,” the opinion states.

You can read the opinion in full below:

